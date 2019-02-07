Jerry Lee Davis, 70, of Jacksonville, passed away Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 6, 2019, at his residence.
A graveside memorial service with USMC honors will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, Feb. 13, 2019, at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jane Davis of the home; daughter, Lisa Potter of Jacksonville; son, Jerry Davis II of Jacksonville. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cathy Davis.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019