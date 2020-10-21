1/1
Jerry Jacobs
SNEADS FERRY, NC - Jerry "Jake" Wayne Jacobs of Sneads Ferry, NC was born February 5, 1946, in Winston-Salem, NC. On October 19, 2020, he was called to his heavenly home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Plato "Jake" and Jannis Jacobs.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Louise "Lou" Narron Jacobs; his daughter, Shari Carter (Robbie); granddaughter, Brandi Sacrinty (Jeffrey); grandsons, Todd (Anita), Richard (Margie), and Ryan (Sara) Carter; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Also he is survived by his brother, Dennis W. Jacobs of Clemmons, NC; nephew, Ryan (Rene') Jacobs of Yadkinville, NC and their three children.
Jerry was a graduate of East Forsyth High School, class of '64 (Kernersville, NC) and he served four years in the US Marine Corps. Jerry retired from AT&T Lucent Technologies after 30 years of service. He volunteered with the American Red Cross of Richmond, VA for a number of years. He loved to hunt with his friends at the Five Fork Hunting Club in Amelia, VA. He served his Lord in the church as a deacon, speaker, Sunday School teacher, and various committees both in Richmond and in Sneads Ferry. He loved ice hockey, NASCAR, and football.
Visitation with the family will be from 4 to 4:45 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020, followed by a memorial service at 5 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home, Holly Ridge Chapel. Private graveside services will be held Monday, October 26, 2020, at Rocky Mount Memorial Park, Rocky Mount, NC.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Providence Baptist Church, Multipurpose Building Fund, PO Box 36, Holly Ridge, NC 28445 or Crystal Coast Hospice House, 100 Big Rock Weigh, Newport, NC 28570.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
Dyson St
Holly Ridge, NC 28445
(910) 329-1633
