Or Copy this URL to Share

CHINQUAPIN - Jerry Dunn "JD" Sloan, 92, of Chinquapin died Nov. 9, 2020.

Funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Cedar Fork Missionary Baptist Church. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Devotional Gardens, Warsaw.

Survivors include daughters, Gale Sloan Kennedy and Kaye Sloan Sholar, both of Chinquapin.

Visitation will be one hour before the funeral.

Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store