RICHLANDS - Jerry Harding Smith, 82, of Richlands died July 25, 2020, at The ARC of Jacksonville.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Onslow Memorial Park.

Survivors include son, Jerome Smith of Richlands, daughters, Bonita E. Smith Staton, Anna L. Smith, both of North Carolina; and sister, Grace Evans of Shallotte..

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Richlands.



