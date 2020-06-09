Jesse Simpkins III
MAYSVILLE - Jesse Lee Simpkins III, 21, of Maysville died June 8, 2020.
Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at White Oak Community Church, Maysville with interment following at the church cemetery.
Survivors include mother, Debbie Simpkins of the home; sisters, Crystina Brown of Maysville, Amanda Simpkins of New Bern.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals and Cremations, Maysville.


Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kahlert Funeral & Cremation Services
308 Main St
Maysville, NC 28555
(910) 743-3333
