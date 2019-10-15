Jessica Lee Marshburn, 27, of Jacksonville died Oct. 13, 2019, at her home.
Memorial will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at River of Life Church.
Survivors include daughter, Dahlia Curtis; son, Ren Marshburn of the home; mother, Tammie Boykin Flanagan and father Donnie Marshburn of Surf City; sisters, Cali Yore, Layla Sullivan, both of Richlands, Antonia Jane Uchytil of Holly Ridge; and brothers, Thomas Marshburn, Gage Boykin, both of Jacksonville, Wyatt Marshburn of Surf City, Zane Boykin of Richlands, Christopher Flanagan of Swansboro.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019