CLINTON - Jessie Lucille Fennell Atkinson, 68, of Clinton died Nov. 17, 2019, at Rex Hospital.
Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Rose Hill Funeral Home with burial following at Mainor family cemetery, Harrells.
Survivors include son, Derrick Fennell of Clinton; daughters, Gabriel Townsend of Garland, Rolanda Jackson of Magnolia; brother, Albert Fennell of Clinton; and sister, Antoinette Murphy of Harrells.
Viewing will be one hour before the service.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019