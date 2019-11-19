Jessie Atkinson

Service Information
J.B. Rhodes Funeral Home and Cremations
1701 Wayne Memorial Dr
Goldsboro, NC
27534
(919)-735-2221
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Rose Hill Funeral Home
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Rose Hill Funeral Home
Obituary
Send Flowers

CLINTON - Jessie Lucille Fennell Atkinson, 68, of Clinton died Nov. 17, 2019, at Rex Hospital.
Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Rose Hill Funeral Home with burial following at Mainor family cemetery, Harrells.
Survivors include son, Derrick Fennell of Clinton; daughters, Gabriel Townsend of Garland, Rolanda Jackson of Magnolia; brother, Albert Fennell of Clinton; and sister, Antoinette Murphy of Harrells.
Viewing will be one hour before the service.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.