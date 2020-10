Or Copy this URL to Share

TRENTON - Jessie L. McDaniel, 86, died Oct. 28, 2020, at home.

Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at St. Paul Freewill Baptist Church, Richlands with burial following at Haiti Cemetery.

Viewing will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at R. Swinson Funeral Home, Kinston.