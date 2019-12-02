SNEADS FERRY – Jessie "Elwood" Pierce, 80, was born on April 21, 1939. Jessie Elwood Pierce passed away November 29, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.
A funeral service is planned for 1 p.m. Tuesday at Salem Baptist Church in Sneads Ferry with Rev. Gene Ennett officiating.
Elwood's greatest loves were God, his family, and the water. At 80 years old he spent his entire life on the river as a commercial fisherman. His greatest legacy was the family he left behind his wife of 57 years, Imogene Capps Pierce. His daughters, Debbie Maston and her husband David, Karen Huie and her husband Joey, and Tammy Pierce. As well as his grandson, Jody Huie and his wife Virginia.
A man of many lessons Elwood taught his family to work hard, be steadfast, and stand up for themselves. Born and raised in Sneads Ferry it is men like him that will leave an everlasting impression on the people of that community. He will truly be missed but never forgotten.
A visitation is planned two hours prior to the funeral service at Salem Baptist Church in Sneads Ferry.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019