He was born April 22, 1947, in Onslow County; son of the late Jessie James Watson Sr. and Mamie Grace Littleton Watson.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at Papa's Place (on the family property). The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.

Buddy loved to spend time on his tractor and with his family. He faithfully served his country in the US Army.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Frances Watson of the home; son, Jessie James Watson III (Geraldine) of Swansboro; daughter, Helen Marie Turnage (Mike) of Swansboro; grandchildren, Michael Turnage Jr., Tyler Turnage, Austin Turnage, Courtney Watson, and Dylan Watson; great-grandchildren, Bowen and Carson Turnage; sisters, Elizabeth A. Griffin of Stella and Karen Morris of Hubert; brother, Douglas B. Watson of Swansboro.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Gregory and Randy Watson.



Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.



