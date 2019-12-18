Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jewel Grenier. View Sign Service Information Visitation 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM Holly Ridge Church of God Memorial service 6:30 PM Holly Ridge Church of God Send Flowers Obituary

Jewell Honeycutt Grenier, 78, of Holly Ridge, passed away on Monday, December 17, 2019, while surrounded by her family.

Memorial service will be held at the Holly Ridge Church of God on Friday, December 20, 2019, with Rev. Stephen Dupree officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6:30 p.m. with the service following.

Jewell was born in Forsyth County, NC. on June 28, 1941. She took great pride in her family and will be missed dearly. Jewell was preceded in death by her husband, David Grenier; her parents, Charlie and Vera Honeycutt, and her son, Wesley E Mock IV.

Jewell is survived by her brother, Jimmy Honeycutt and wife, Brenda (Clemmons); sister, Marie Motsinger and husband, Jake (Tobaccoville); daughter, Kimberly Grant and husband, Anthony; two grandsons, Bradley Cranfill and wife, Alise; Drew Craighead; two great-grandchildren, Cydnee Cranfill, Braxten Cranfill; niece, Darlene Whitaker; nephews, Adam Motsinger, Brian Honeycutt;

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to cancer research in memory of Jewell H Grenier.

Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.

