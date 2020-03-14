Jewel Reynolds
Jewel Margaret Reynolds, 97, of Jacksonville, died March 13, 2020 at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Living Hope Community Church, Jacksonville. Burial will be at a later date at Culley's Meadow Wood Cemetery in Tallahassee, Florida.
Survivors include daughter, Patricia Matthews of Jacksonville and son Craig Reynolds, of Tallahassee, Florida.
Family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020