Jewel Van Winkle

Jewel "Judy" Smith Van Winkle, 80, of Jacksonville died at her home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
Judy was born in Cary on August 23, 1940; to the late James C. and Elizabeth S. Smith; and was preceded in death by her sisters, Rachel Woodall and Virginia Wolden.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Bethlehem Baptist Church, Gum Branch Road, Jacksonville with Reverend Daniel Flynn officiating. Interment will follow at Onslow Memorial Park, Jacksonville.
Surviving her husband, James Van Winkle of the home; her daughter, Lisa Howard and her husband Carl of Jacksonville; son, James Percy Taylor and his wife Pam of Wilmington; a brother, James C. "J.C." Smith of Jacksonville; one grandson, Brent Kight and his wife Mandie of Jacksonville; and one great-granddaughter, Emersyn Kight.
The family will receive friends before the funeral service at the church from 1 to 1:45 p.m.
Donations may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church Family Life Center, 100 Half Moon Church Road, Jacksonville, NC 28546.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
