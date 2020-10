Jewel Van Winkle

Jewel "Judy" Smith Van Winkle, 80, of Jacksonville died at her home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.Judy was born in Cary on August 23, 1940; to the late James C. and Elizabeth S. Smith; and was preceded in death by her sisters, Rachel Woodall and Virginia Wolden.Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Bethlehem Baptist Church, Gum Branch Road, Jacksonville with Reverend Daniel Flynn officiating. Interment will follow at Onslow Memorial Park, Jacksonville.Surviving her husband, James Van Winkle of the home; her daughter, Lisa Howard and her husband Carl of Jacksonville; son, James Percy Taylor and his wife Pam of Wilmington; a brother, James C. "J.C." Smith of Jacksonville; one grandson, Brent Kight and his wife Mandie of Jacksonville; and one great-granddaughter, Emersyn Kight.The family will receive friends before the funeral service at the church from 1 to 1:45 p.m.Donations may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church Family Life Center, 100 Half Moon Church Road, Jacksonville, NC 28546.Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.