BEAUFORT - Jillian Lea Smith, 39, of Beaufort, died Oct. 29, 2020, in Newport.

Survivors include daughters, Katelynn Michelle Watson, Kelly Louise Piner; husband, Christopher Piner, all of Beaufort; mother, Carla Sue of Virginia; and brothers, Daniel Hazlett of New Bern, Cameron Smith, Cullen Smith, both of Virginia.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 20 at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City.