ATLANTIC - Jim Price, 44, of Atlantic died March 4, 2019.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Bridgeway Church, Beaufort.
Survivors include daughters, Jacy Ray Price of Pine Knoll Shores, Ashlyn Nikel Price; mother, Debra Albus; stepfathers, Donald Lawrence, all of Atlantic, and Sam Juul; brother, Eddie Price of Sea Level; sister, Jessie Fulcher of Irmo, South Carolina; stepbrother, Ashley Lawrence of Burgaw; and stepsister, Jessica Dupree of Harkers Island.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Beaufort.
Christopher H. Noe Funeral Service
133 Lockhart Dr
Beaufort, NC 28516
252-728-2336
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019