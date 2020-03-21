Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmie Autry. View Sign Service Information Jones Funeral Home & Crematory 303 Chaney Ave Jacksonville , NC 28540 (910)-455-1281 Send Flowers Obituary

Topsail Beach - On Thursday, March 19, 2020, Jimmie Autry, beloved husband, father, and Papa, passed away at the age of 79.

Jimmie was born on August 25, 1940, in Duplin County, NC; to Clifton and Myrtle (Leary) Autry. After graduating from Jacksonville High School, Jimmie served in the United States Air Force for eight years. On June 2, 1968, he married Jane Rivenbark and together they raised two daughters, Jennifer and Julie.

Jimmie was an active and giving member of the Jacksonville business community for nearly 50 years. He was committed to service, helping others, and bettering his community. Some of the many ways Jimmie made his life count were by serving as President of the Onslow County Shrine Club, the Jacksonville Rotary Club, and Onslow County Sponsors for Academic Talent, Inc. He was also involved in the Town of Topsail Beach Planning Board, the Topsail Island Kiwanis Club, and he led and contributed to countless school, community, and church causes.

One of Jimmie's proudest accomplishments was founding the Onslow County Literacy Council. He was passionate to help others become the best versions of themselves through improving their literacy skills and thus their opportunities in life.

Jimmie was a proud and active member of the Topsail Beach community, and loved to share "Papa's Bridge," "Papa's Boat," and "Papa's Beach," with friends and family. He adored his wife, children, and grandchildren and shared their love of sports – especially Duke basketball.

Jimmie was preceded in death by his mother and father; brother, Clifton Jr.; and sister, Shirley. He is survived by his loving wife Jane; daughters, Jennifer (Travis) and Julie (Ian); grandchildren, Peyton, Delaney, Weston, and Aubrey; and brothers, Delbert, Charles, Robert, Donald, and Andy.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Onslow Literacy Council Inc., 200 Valencia Park Dr., Suite 154, Jacksonville, NC 28546.

