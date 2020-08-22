Jimmie DeVone

Or Copy this URL to Share

Jimmie Junior DeVone, 64, of Upper Marlboro, Md, formerly of Duplin County, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at UM Charles Regional Medical Center in LaPlata, Md.

Funeral service will be held from the Rose Hill Funeral Home Chapel, on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.. Burial will follow at Mary Catherine Square Family Cemetery in Beulaville.

Survivors are his wife, Ella DeVone; son, Tyler DeVone; three step-daughters: Benita Spinner, Christina Jenkins and Colleen Jenkins; brother, Allen Coates; six sisters: Cenoria Jones, Martha Moore, Barbara Branch Carlton, Leona Gibbs, Annie Kolakowski and Myrtle Jones; two grandchildren; Jovan Giddings and Ashlee Jenkins.



