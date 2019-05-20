RICHLANDS - Jimmie W. Huffman, 82, of Richlands died Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Lenoir Assisted Living.
Jimmie was a lifelong farmer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma S. Huffman; parents, Thurman and Margaret Huffman; and brother, Thurman Ray Huffman.
Survivors include a son, Kendall Huffman and wife Connie of Pink Hill; grandchildren, Kyle and Brett Huffman of Pink Hill; sisters, Brenda Quinn and husband Adonis of Beulaville and Vivian Jarman and husband Doug of Springfield, GA; and sister-in-law, Marlene Huffman of Richlands. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Flowers are welcome, but memorials can be sent to Richlands First Baptist Church, 100 Rand Street, Richlands, NC 28574.
The family would like to thank Community Home Health and Hospice for their assistance over the last several months as well as a special thanks to Amy Byrd, his hospice nurse, for all her help during this difficult time.
Visitation will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, May 20th at Richlands First Baptist Church.
There will be a public graveside service at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 21th at Oakridge Memorial Park, Pink Hill.
Online condolences may be sent to Pinkhillfuneralhome.com.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 20 to May 21, 2019