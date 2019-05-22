RALEIGH - Jimmie Lee Stanley, 88, of Raleigh died May 20, 2019, at Pruitt Healthcare Facility.
Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Luke Church of Christ Disciples of Christ Church, Princeville with interment following at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Tarboro.
Survivors include wife of 68 years, Carrie "Pete" Dickens Stanley; son, Morris Stanley of Wake Forest; and daughter, Felecia Williams of Cary.
Viewing will be one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home, Greenville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 22 to May 23, 2019