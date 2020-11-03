Jimmy Derrel Albertson Jr., 46, passed from this life unexpectedly on October 22, 2020.
Jimmy was the cherished son of Judy Raynor Albertson and the late Jimmy Derrel Albertson Sr. He was the adored younger brother of Marnie Albertson and cousin of Tracie Albertson, who was like a sister. He was born in Jacksonville, NC on February 19, 1974.
Jimmy, a graduate of Richlands High school and Appalachian State University, leaves behind the love of his life, his wife, Heather, beloved stepchildren Zane, Regan and Sam, his two precious young sons, Jaxon and Jude, and his dear mother-in-law Chris.
At this time, because of health concerns, as well as Jimmy's wishes, the family has chosen not to have a memorial service. They respectfully request in lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in his honor to benefit his sons, Jaxon and Jude. A Go Fund Me memorial account has been established and can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-jimmy-albertson
His wild, beautiful spirit will be missed forever.