Jacksonville - Jimmy Gray Barnette, 81, formerly of Warsaw, NC, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Navel Medical Center in Jacksonville, NC. Mr. Barnette was born September 14, 1937 in Duplin County, NC to Joe Raymond and Zilphia Eliza Eason Barnette.



Mr. Barnette is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Daphne Quinn Barnette of the home; two daughters, Cheves Anne Johnson of Jacksonville and Tammy Marie Stobaugh and husband, Gary of Morehead City; brother, Milton Barnette of Warsaw; two sister, Evelyn Barnette of Wilmington and Anne Brooks and husband, David of Arizona. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Jeremy Johnson, Rachel Canady and Cory Wright and four great grandchildren, Aleigh Canady, Dillion Graycelyn Canady, Hayden Canady and Colin Wright.



A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in Community Funeral Home Chapel in Warsaw, NC. Burial will follow the service in Devotional Gardens. Visitation will begin at 1:00pm at the funeral home.



Flowers are welcome or donations maybe made to TAKF (Take A Kid Fishing Foundation, Inc.) P, O. Box 1191, Morehead City, NC 28557 in Jimmy Barnette's memory.

