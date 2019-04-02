Jimmy Leroy Byrd, 48, of Jacksonville died March 24, 2019.
Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at North Topsail Shores Baptist Church, Sneads Ferry.
Survivors include wife, Page Byrd of Jacksonville; sons, Jason Brown of Holly Ridge, Drew DeGroodt, Zackery Murray, both of Jacksonville; daughter, Erann Prescott of Holly Ridge; mother, Noni Byrd of Graham, Texas; and sister, Jean Hernandez of Oregon.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals and Cremations, Maysville.
Kahlert Funeral & Cremation Services
308 Main St
Maysville, NC 28555
(910) 743-3333
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019