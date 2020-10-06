1/
Jimmy Fulford Sr.
ALBERTSON - Mr. Jimmy Franklin Fulford Sr., 59, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020.
He was born in Pitt County October 1, 1961; the son of Edward Earl Fulford and Lois Letchworth Fulford Harrell.
After graduating from high school Jimmy served four years in the US Navy. He enjoyed playing pool, watching TV, and spending time outdoors. He will be dearly missed by his family.
His surviving family includes his mother, Lois Letchworth Harrell and step-father, Linwood "Bones" Harrell of Snow Hill; a son, Frankie Fulford and wife, Melissa of Harmony NC; a sister, Sherry F. Murphy of Albertson; a brother, Edward Earl Fulford Jr. of Long Beach California; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 9th at the Snow Hill Cemetery with pastor David Rouse officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service and other times at his mother's home, 340 Green Acres Road, Snow Hill. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

