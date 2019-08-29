Jimmy Leo Humphrey Sr., 69, of Jacksonville, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCareCenter.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Born in Onslow County on June 8, 1950; he was a son of Carolyn Bowles of Jacksonville and the late Leo Franklin Humphrey. He is also survived by his wife, Brenda Lanier Humphrey of the home; a daughter, Annette Davis and husband Turmak of Burgaw; a son, Jimmy Leo Humphrey Jr. and wife Debbie of New Bern; a brother, Thomas Humphrey; a sister, Joann Dexter, both of Jacksonville; four grandchildren, Bryan Humphrey, Matthew Humphrey, Sawyer Davis, and Carley Davis.
