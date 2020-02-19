TIMBERLAKE - Jimmy Randall Whaley, 73, of Timberlake died Feb. 17, 2020, at Duke University Hospital.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Oxford with burial following at the church cemetery.
Survivors include wife, Judith Ann Eaton Whaley of the home; daughters, Sherrie Whaley Clayton of Timberlake, Sheryl Whaley Atkinson of Oxford; brother, Bobby Whaley of Wilmington; sisters, Joyce Sapp of North Pole, Alaska, Denise Coleman of Jacksonville.
Visitation will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Brooks and White Funeral Home, Roxboro and other times at the home.
