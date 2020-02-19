Jimmy Whaley

Service Information
Brooks & White Funeral Home
907 Durham Road
Roxboro, NC
27573
(336)-599-3171
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Brooks & White Funeral Home
907 Durham Road
Roxboro, NC 27573
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Oxford, NC
Obituary
TIMBERLAKE - Jimmy Randall Whaley, 73, of Timberlake died Feb. 17, 2020, at Duke University Hospital.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Oxford with burial following at the church cemetery.
Survivors include wife, Judith Ann Eaton Whaley of the home; daughters, Sherrie Whaley Clayton of Timberlake, Sheryl Whaley Atkinson of Oxford; brother, Bobby Whaley of Wilmington; sisters, Joyce Sapp of North Pole, Alaska, Denise Coleman of Jacksonville.
Visitation will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Brooks and White Funeral Home, Roxboro and other times at the home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
