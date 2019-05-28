SNEADS FERRY - Milah "Jo" Tillett Frye, 71, died Sunday, May 26, 2019, at her home. Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at New River Community Church, Sneads Ferry with burial following at Tillett family cemetery.
Survivors include husband, Richard Frye of the home; sons, Johnny Ray Eyster of Raleigh, Wiley Eyster of Gastonia; daughter, Billie Hayes; and sister, Mary Tillett, both of Sneads Ferry.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Jones Funeral Home, Holly Ridge.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 28 to May 29, 2019