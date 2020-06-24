Joan Marie Zublena Bovo (Joann) went to be with her heavenly father at her home on June 22, 2020, surrounded by her family. Joann was born in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Joan Hall (Reading) and Dante Zublena on April 4, 1964.
Cute as a button, Joann was blessed with deep brown hair, sparkling eyes and a devilish smile.
She attended Saints Cyril and Methodius Elementary School in Youngstown, Ohio until 7th grade. She then moved to Lowellville, Ohio to live with her sister and brother in law as a teen and graduated from Lowellville High and Mahoning County Joint Vocational Schools in 1983.
After graduation she met her husband of 36 years, Michael. Michael and Joann left Lowellville in 1985 and began a life together in the military. Joann was a devoted military wife who had to quickly become the matriarch of her family.
Joann loved to travel and supported her husband's military career by packing up her home and moving to where they were told to go. But no matter where the military took her, people loved and admired her, and she in turn embraced them and their cultures. While living in Hawaii Joann beautifully danced Hula for the Ho'oulu I Ke Kapa Halau, and forged lifelong bonds with her Hula sisters. Joann didn't stop there, she learned how to cook what the locals cooked and it was common to smell homemade spaghetti sauce, stuffed cabbage or Kalua Pig coming from Joann's kitchen.
Although affectionately known as Mama, or "Auntie Kulia" to many children that loved her, Joann had two sons Michael and Christopher and they were her life; from the moment they were born she fell in love with them and began to live her life for them. Joann made her family her priority and was their biggest supporter.
Joann assumed the role as baseball coach for her sons for many years because of her husband's deployments. She was the only female head coach while stationed at Parris Island and led her son's youth team to an undefeated season that year. From the wrestling mat to the basketball courts, she was a staple at the high school concession stands making sure that her son's knew that they had a mother that cared about every aspect of their lives. She was their source of strength and confidence.
Growing up in Joann's house was never dull, she kept her family on their toes, whether it was getting her boys to their sporting events, baking with her grandchildren or Friday field days of her house, she stayed one step ahead of the three men in her life. We ate at the dinner table as a family at Joann's house, and we always said grace.
The only thing that equaled the love for her boys was the love for her grandchildren Leland and Irena whom she cherished. She danced with them like she was in the movie Grease and baked like she was Betty Crocker. She was their Nana.
Besides her husband Michael of to cherish her memory; she leaves her sons, Michael Bovo Jr. of Hubert, NC, Christopher Bovo of Tampa, FL; two grandchildren, Leland Kaipo Bovo of Kelseyville, California, and Irena Elizabeth Bovo of Hubert, NC.
She also leaves her sister, Susan Schrieber of Orlando, FL; brothers, Michael Zublena (Kristine) of Spanaway; WA, Robert Misura of Youngstown; Ohio; a sister, Susie Hall of Dunkirk, NY; a brother in law, Joe Schrieber (Sue) of Leesburg, FL; and many nieces and nephews in Washington and Ohio.
Besides her mother and father, Joann was preceded in death by her brothers, Daniel Zublena and John Misura; step-father, Ted Hall; and infant grandson, Christopher Bovo Jr.
Family and friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home, 407 Hammocks Road Swansboro, NC 28584. A Christian service will be officiated by Pastor Kelby Moore directly following the calling hours. As requested by Joann casual and aloha attire is welcomed.
Joann's family would like to thank Katlyn and Eleanor of Continuum Home Care for the compassion and love that they gave to Joann as they took care of her. Also thank you to the staff at Duke University and Southeastern Medical Oncology for the wonderful care that that they provided to Joann during her illness. To Joann's friends, family, and neighbors; she cherished you all and prayed for you often.
Everybody has a Joann story and we'd love to hear them all.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.