Joan F. Kent, 83, of Jacksonville, died June 13, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.

Services will be private.

Survivors include husband, James Kent; and son, Kenneth Frye, both of Jacksonville.

Viewing will be from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday at Akridge Family Funeral Care, Jacksonville.





