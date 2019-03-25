MACON - Joan James Moffett, 80, of Macon died March 22, 2019, at Maria-Parham Medical Center.
Memorial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday with visitation following at Mt. Zion OFWB Church, Beulaville.
Survivors include spouse, Bill Moffett of Macon; sons, Freeman Maready of Wallace, Rayburn Maready, Ralph Maready, both ofBeulaville; and daughters, Shirley Maready, Theresa Nixon, both of Richlands.
Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.
Beulaville NC - Beulaville
840 West Main Street
Beulaville, NC 28518
(910) 298-4678
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019