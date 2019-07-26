Joanna Wilbanks

Service Information
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC
28540
(910)-455-1281
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
First Pentecostal Church
140 Piney Green Rd
Jacksonville, NC
View Map
Obituary
Joanna Dozier Wilbanks, 45, of Jacksonville, passed away Thursday morning, July 26, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the First Pentecostal Church on 140 Piney Green Rd in Jacksonville with Pastor Todd White officiating.
Joanna is preceded in death by her mother, Rosanna Alewine. She is survived by her husband, Delphus Wilbanks of the home; daughter, Areanna Wilbanks of the home; sons, Delphus Wilbanks II and wife Allison of Savannah, TN and Jason Wilbanks of Savannah, TN; her father, Robert Dozier of Richlands; sisters, Sabrina Dozier of Gilmer, TX and Reanna Dennis and husband Joseph of Richlands, NC; and granddaughter, Paisley Wilbanks.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon at Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from July 26 to July 27, 2019
