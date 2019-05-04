UPPER MARLBORO, MD -- Joe L. Mattocks, 80, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, formerly of Maysville, died Sunday, April 28, 2019.
A celebration of Mattocks' life will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at First Missionary Baptist Church, 561 Spring Hill Rd., Maysville. Interment will follow in Mattocks Family Cemetery.
He is survived by his son, Reggie Mattocks of Fort Washington, Maryland; daughter, Carmen White of Bronx, New York; brothers, Lionel Mattocks and Marvin Hooker, both of Maysville, and Percy Mattocks Jr. of Bronx, New York; sisters Ethel Collins of Jacksonville, Lula Simmons of Cambria Heights, New York, and Blonnie Akers, Catherine Brown and Dorothy Mattocks, all of Maysville.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements by Saunders Funeral of Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 4 to May 5, 2019