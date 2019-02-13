Joel Fredrick Ehren, 83, of Jacksonville passed away at his home on Monday, February 11, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joel Ehren.
Joel served his country in the USMC and then graduated from SUNY-Oswego.
After teaching for 12 years in New York State, Joel moved to Jacksonville, NC in 1972. He taught at Blue Creek Elementary and Bell Fork Elementary for a total of 25 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Sandra Ehren; daughter, Janice Morehead; and sister, Claudette Crocker.
Joel is survived by his wife of 59 years, Bette; daughter, Elaine Davis (Pat Finn) of Stella; two sons, Michael (Theresa) of Pfafftown, Alan (Melissa) of Indian Land, SC; three sisters, Elissa Bahr (Newt) of Zephyrhills, FL, Leslie Himelrick (John) of Wilton, NY, Deborah McCall (Bill) of Hudson Falls, NY; 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a gathering of friends and family from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joel's honor to Onslow County Hospice, 4024 Richlands Hwy, Jacksonville, NC 28540.
Memorial condolences may be made at Johnsonfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements By Johnson Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019