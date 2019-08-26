John Percy Brown, 92, of Richlands, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019, at his home.
A native of Richlands, he was born on November 15, 1926; to the late Murrell and Ida Swinson Brown. Upon graduation from Richlands High School, he was drafted into the US Army in 1945, and was stationed in occupied Germany. On September 6, 1947, he married Amy Sue Cottle. Percy worked for the United States Department of Agriculture as a Field Specialist for over 30 years. Percy farmed for his entire life and was an avid fisherman.
Surviving are a son, John Murrill Brown (Annette) of Richlands; a daughter, Joyce Ann Balog (Robert) of Richlands; five grandsons, 10 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Amy Sue Cottle Brown; and two sisters, Pearl Cottle and Addie Mae Williams.
The family will receive friends from 6 to8 p.m. Tuesday evening at Jones Funeral Home, Richlands.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019, in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home, Richlands with Reverend Drew Parker officiating. Burial will follow in the Murrill Brown Family Cemetery.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019