John Walter "Jack" Davis Jr., 83, of Jacksonville died Aug. 3, 2019, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Memorial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Lutheran Church of Our Savior. Burial with military honors will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Survivors include wife of 62 years, Lorene Doan Davis of the home; sons, Mark Davis of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Glen Davis of Sims.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service and other times at the home.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
