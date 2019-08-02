SNEADS FERRY - John Everett Dennett, 73, of Sneads Ferry died Aug. 1, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Survivors include wife, Elda Dennett of the home; sons, Timmothy Dennett of Bossier City, Louisiana, Daniel Dennett of Rome, Georgia, Michael Dennett, David Dennett, Samuel Dennett, all of Sneads Ferry; brother, Richard; and sisters, Judy, both of New Hampshire, Mary of Tennessee, and Nancy of Vermont.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019