He was born February 7, 1939, in Swansboro, NC; son of the late Willard and Eloise Wethington Dudley.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Swansboro United Methodist Church with Rev. Kevin Baker officiating.

John Willard graduated from Swansboro High School and then Atlantic Christian College (Barton) in Wilson and was the owner and operator of Dudley's Marina in Swansboro. He dearly loved the water from an early age. He served his country in the US Coast Guard. To say that Mr. Dudley is well known in the community is an understatement. He has provided help, knowledge, and friendship to many, including all fishermen, commercial and recreational, and all employees, especially the younger ones needing some direction in their lives. Everyone you meet that knows Mr. Dudley has a story to tell about him. He has done a lot for a lot of people.

He is survived by brother, Howard Jackson "Jack" Dudley of Morehead City; sister, Judy Dudley of Raleigh; and nephew, John Dudley Dill of Raleigh.

