MAPLE HILL - John Stanley Earl, 60, of Maple Hill, died Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center in Wilmington.
He is survived by his son, John Carl Earl of Martville, New York; daughter, Jessica Gilliam of Harriman, Tennessee; mother, Margaret Hass of Martville, New York; brothers, Mike Earl of Fredericksburg, Virginia, Mark Earl of Richlands; and sister, Carla Earl of Spotsylvania, Virginia.
A Memorial Service celebrating his life will be 3 p.m., Thursday at Nine Mile Community Center in Richlands.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Akridge Family Funeral Care of Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 12 to June 13, 2019