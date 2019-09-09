John Anthony Gogan Sr., 70, formerly of Bordentown Township, NJ, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, NC.
Mr. Gogan was born on August 14, 1949, in Trenton, NJ. He was a retired Truck Driver and a retired member of the Mid-Jersey Teamster's Union Local #701. He has resided in Richlands, NC since 2004. He had a love of Soccer, Fishing and Baseball. He will always be remembered for his great sense of humor.
Mr. Gogan is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Deborah Jean Gogan (Nee: Roland) of the home. He was predeceased by his parents, John W. Gogan and Marie G. Gogan. Beloved father of John A. Gogan Jr. (Maryann) and Stacey M. Snellgrove (Eugene). Devoted Grandfather of Alexis D. Leon (Paul) of Richlands, NC, Justin X. and Savannah M. Rollins of Big Springs Tx, and John C. (Jack) Gogan of Richlands, NC. Great-grandchildren, Messiah and Grayson Cavanaugh of Richlands NC; one brother, Joseph Gogan of Groveville, NJ (Donna); and two sisters, Mary Zienowicz (Stanley) and Theresa Gogan of Columbus, NJ; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/give/119312/?utm_source=notributes2#!/donation/checkout
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements made by Johnson Funeral Home of Richlands, NC.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019