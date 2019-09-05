HURON – John Richard Greig, 67, of Huron, OH, passed away unexpectedly Friday, August 30, 2019, at Firelands Regional Medical Center, Sandusky.
He was born March 11, 1952, in Martins Ferry, OH. He retired from the US Marine Corps in 1993. He worked at Star Hill Golf Club, Cape Carteret, NC and most recently at Thunderbird Hills Golf Course in Huron.
He was a member of Blue Creek Baptist Church in Jacksonville, NC. He enjoyed golfing as his hobby and pastime.
He is survived by his wife, Roberta (Kittle) Greig of Huron; a daughter, Darlene Greig of Canton, OH; a son, Christopher (Amanda) Greig of Richlands, NC; four grandchildren, Shane, Stoen, Shaw Poorman, and Jameson Greig; two great-grandchildren; five sisters, Joyce (Jerry) Miklas of Wheeling, WV, Anna (Howard) Garlock of Massillon, OH, Betty (Dave) Stump of Massillon, Debbie Greig of Canal Fulton, OH, and Margaret (Randy) Whalen of Orville, OH; a brother, Bill (Maryann) Greig of Perry Twp, OH; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Betty (Runyan) Greig; and a sister, Marylou Greig.
A private family service will be held in Navarre, Oh.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shepler County Church, Avenue SW, Navarre, OH 44662.
Online condolences may be shared at Fosterfh.com.
Foster Funeral Home & Crematory, Huron, is assisting the family.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019