John "J.J." Jarman, 79, of Jacksonville died Jan. 11, 2020.
Funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at Bethlehem Baptist Church, Jacksonville with burial at 11 a.m. Friday at Onslow Memorial Park.
Survivors include wife of 58 years, Sherry Jarman; sons, Blake Jarman of Richlands, Tony Jarman of Jacksonville; daughter, Donna Gilbert of Visalia, California; siblings, Winfield Jarman, Eleanor Barwick, Tom Jarman, Nick Jarman, Evelyn Hannah, Iris Gray, all of Kinston, Faye Crumpton of St. Petersburg, Florida, Wesley Jarman of Goldsboro, Harry Jarman of Grande Prairie, Texas.
The family will receive friends at 104 E. Foy Street, Richlands.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020