Trenton – John Marshburn Jarman, 91, passed away February 6, 2020 at UNC Lenoir in Kinston. A graveside service is planned for 10:00AM on Monday, Feb. 10 th , at Jarman Family Cemetery, Briarneck Road, Jacksonville, near Rhodestown Rd. off Richlands Hwy. with Rev. George Tumlin officiating.
John was preceeded in death by his wife of 72 years, Mavis Carmack Jarman.
Mr Jarman is survived by two sons, Michael Jarman(Barbara), Donald Jarman(Sandy) and one daughter, Janice Smith (Bobby); 10 Grandchildren, Adam Jarman, Michelle Nixon, Phillip Jarman (Vanesse), Lynn Howard (Elgin), Jennifer Mears(Rusty),Vinni Valentine, Wayne Smith (Julie), Felicia Pike, John Trubach and Tammy Trubach; 17 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Mr Jarman is also survived by his brothers, James Jarman, Ronald Jarman, Bill Jarman, Harvey Jarman and his sisters, Sally Jenkins and Ethel Jacobs.
Visitation will be at the home anytime, 208 Whitaker Road, Trenton, NC 28585.
Internet condolences may be left at www.jonesfh.org or JDNews.com.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020