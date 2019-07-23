John William Julius Jensen, 76, of Jacksonville, NC passed away July 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery with full military honors.
He was born in Minneapolis MN to the late Harvey and Irene Jensen. John served his country for 30 years and retired as a Sgt. Major in the United States Marine Corps.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Nancy; daughter, Jonna (Wayne) Martin of Jacksonville; son, John D. (Faith) Jensen of Port St. Lucie, FL; brothers, Everett, Dennis, and Robbie; and granddaughters, Victoria Hundley, Lauren Martin, Emily Jensen, Bethany Jensen, and Katie Jensen.
Internet condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from July 23 to July 24, 2019