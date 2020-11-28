John "Joe" Humphrey of Richlands passed away to be with his Lord on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Onslow Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family.



Joe was a Navy veteran and retired from Stanadyne.



He was preceded in death by his brothers Clarence Ray "Mankind" and Edward Lee Humphrey; three sisters, Carrie Mae Whaley, Tina Branthoover, and Doris Marino.



Joe is survived by his wife of 63 years, Melba Humphrey; his children, Kathy Humphrey Kovacs (Dave), Debbie Humphrey Harrison (Keith), and Alan Wayne Humphrey; his grandsons, Eric and Aaron Harrison, and Ryan Szepessy; granddaughters, Candice Burke (Jared), Suzanne Humphrey, and Megan Campbell; six great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.



A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Onslow Memorial Park's Mausoleum Chapel.



He was deeply loved by many and will be missed so much.



Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Richlands.

