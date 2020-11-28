1/1
John "Joe" Humphrey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John "Joe" Humphrey of Richlands passed away to be with his Lord on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Onslow Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family.

Joe was a Navy veteran and retired from Stanadyne.

He was preceded in death by his brothers Clarence Ray "Mankind" and Edward Lee Humphrey; three sisters, Carrie Mae Whaley, Tina Branthoover, and Doris Marino.

Joe is survived by his wife of 63 years, Melba Humphrey; his children, Kathy Humphrey Kovacs (Dave), Debbie Humphrey Harrison (Keith), and Alan Wayne Humphrey; his grandsons, Eric and Aaron Harrison, and Ryan Szepessy; granddaughters, Candice Burke (Jared), Suzanne Humphrey, and Megan Campbell; six great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Onslow Memorial Park's Mausoleum Chapel.

He was deeply loved by many and will be missed so much.

Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Richlands.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Onslow Memorial Park's Mausoleum Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home
210 Hargett St
Richlands, NC 28574
9103244415
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved