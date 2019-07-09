John Wesley Keller was given his Angel wings on June 27, 2019.
The beloved son of Gloria and Bob Keller; sisters, Kathy and Susan; and brothers, Bob and Brian. Father to John, Cory and Kodi; grandfather to Leanna, Javon, Caiden, Calib and Cason. Uncle to James, Alesha, Brian, Jenna and Marissa. Friend to all who knew him.
His legacy is not leaving something for people, it is leaving something IN people.
J.K….there are no goodbyes for us as you will always be in our hearts and in our hearts you are still alive. Death takes the body. GOD takes the soul. Our minds hold the memories. Our hearts keep the love. Our faith lets us know we will meet again in Heaven.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from July 9 to July 10, 2019