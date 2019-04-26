John Borden "J.B." Melville Jr., 80, of Maysville, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.
Born on February 13, 1939, in Onslow County; he was a son of the late John Borden Melville Sr. and Elma Lee Harrison Melville. He was a retired farmer and a member of Grants Creek Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Connie Marshall Melville of the home; a son, John Marshall Melville (Melissa) of Maysville; three sisters, Lucille Wood, Juanita Hewitt, both of Swansboro, Brenda Newcomb of Bogue; and three grandchildren, John Tyler Melville (Megan), Dylan Wayne Melville (McKenzie), and Riley James Melville. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Roger Lee Melville.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville, with Pastor Jody Yopp officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kellum Baptist Church Building Fund, 1175 Kellum Loop Road, Jacksonville, NC 28546 or to Grants Creek Baptist Church Building Fund, 1401 Old 30 Road, Maysville, NC 28555.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019