John Miller

Captain John S. Miller M.D., 87, of Jacksonville, went to be with God on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, James Francis Miller.

Dr. Miller was born on June 6, 1933 in Pikesville, KY to John S. Sr. and Ethel Francis Miller. Graduated from Baylor School for Boys in 1952, University of Kentucky in 1956 (B.S. Anatomy and Physiology), and Bowman Gray School of Medicine in 1960, Medical Doctorate (MD). Dr. Miller served in the US Army reserves as a private during the Korean War with the 100th Airborne Division he was honorably discharged in 1960. He held his medical internship at NC Baptist Hospital, straight medicine 1960-62. Residency at NC Baptist Hospital, Medicine 1961-1964. Senior residency at Jackson Memorial Hospital, University of Miami, Medicine in 1964. Dr. Miller practiced medicine in South Carolina from 1965 to 1976. Dr. Miller Served in the United States Navy as a Medical Officer from 1976 to 1988 primarily serving at U.S. Naval base Subic Bay Philippines and Camp Lejeune NC in which he earned the rank of Captain and was honorably discharged from service. Upon leaving naval service he practiced medicine in North Carolina in the ER at Onslow Memorial Hospital until 2013. He finished his career in medicine with Onslow Memorial's Wound Care and Hyperbaric Center in 2015. Ultimately, he enjoyed working in the ER and helping people.

Dr. Miller enjoyed spending his leisure time with family and his dogs, the ocean, fishing, building and painting models, trains, carpentry, reading military history, watching mysteries and American football, bird watching, people watching, and having a sense of humor.

John is survived by the loves of his life, his wife, Gloria Amio Miller; seven children, John Scott Miller III (Sandy Miller), James Heath Miller, Nancy Miller Majcher, Sarah Miller Hair (Kevin Hair), Thomas Clark Miller (Sarah Miller), Katherine E. Miller (David D. Bailey), and John Thomas Miller (Deseree F. Miller); 11 grandchildren, Melissa, Jana, Nora, Sam, Hannah, Josh, Owen, Lucie, John, Josephine, and Astrid; numerous cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends.

We would like to thank all his friends and fellow colleagues from Onslow Memorial Hospital. Also, the Onslow County Home Health and Hospice.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Home, 2685 Henderson Drive, Jacksonville 28546. A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Home's Chapel. Dr. Miller will be inurned privately at 2 p.m. at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery. Afterwards, the family will be receiving relatives and close friends at their home in celebration of his life.

Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Jacksonville.





