Or Copy this URL to Share

Share John's life story with friends and family

Share John's life story with friends and family

CAPE CARTERET - John Provetero, 93, of Cape Carteret died Sept. 13, 2020, at his home.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Seaside Memorial Park.

Survivors include wife of 47 years, Kay Strum Provetero of the home; son, John V. Provetero of Garner; daughter, Elizabeth Ann Johnson of Colorado; and stepson, Gregory Long of Midway Park.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store