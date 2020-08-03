1/1
John R. Everett Sr.
Capt. John R Everett Sr., USMC Ret., age 83, of Jacksonville passed July 30, 2020 at Onslow Memorial Hospital. Funeral Services will be held Wed. August 5th at 2pm at Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville with Rev. James Asher and Rev. Vernon Brown officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at Onslow Memorial Park.
Capt. Everett was born in Smyrna, Delaware. He graduated from John Bassett Moore High School, and Coastal Carolina Community College with an Associate Degree in Business Administration. He also attended UNCW in Wilmington, NC. He was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in 1966 as an Administrative Officer. He served as an adjutant and company commander. He served overseas in London England, Okinawa, and South Vietnam during his military career. He was a recipient of the Navy Commendation Achievement Medal in addition to other honorable awards. He served as an enlisted Marine prior to his temporary four year commission transferring to the FMCR as a SGT. Major after 22 years. He then got promoted to Captain on the retired list of 30 years. He was a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans. He was a member of the Verona United Methodist Church, and was the church treasure for many years and also served on other committees. Following his military service, he was in retail sales, a real-estate broker, and auto part sales. He was also a member of Woodmen Life Insurance, where he served as a trustee.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Ann Jones Everett.
The family will receive friends on Wed. August 5th from 12:30-1:45 at Jones Funeral Home. Other times at the home of John and Ann, 205 Columbia Dr. Jacksonville NC.


Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
12:30 - 01:45 PM
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
AUG
5
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
AUG
5
Burial
Onslow Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
