Service Information Jones Funeral Home Old Hammock Rd Swansboro , NC 28584 (910)-326-5013 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Moose Lodge Swansboro , NC

Stella - John Douglas Rebman, 70, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center with his family by his side.

He was born July 20, 1949, in Mansfield, Ohio; son of the late Roland Kenneth and Janette Doris Krichbaum Rebman.

A memorial ride with the Patriot Guard will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 11, 2019, from the Vietnam Memorial in Jacksonville, NC to the Moose Lodge in Swansboro where there will be a Celebration of Life service at 2 p.m. The family is also planning a memorial service in Ohio August 17, 2019.

Doug faithfully served his country in the US Army serving in Vietnam. He retired from Fed Ex and enjoyed his time on the crystal coast of North Carolina.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Bonnie Shaffer Rebman; sister, Sandra Nixon (John) of FL; brother, Jeff Rebman of Bellville, OH; sister-in-law, Cindy Denick (Gary); brother-in-law, Leonard "Burke" Burkepile; nieces and nephews, Eliah Rebman (Sara), Misty Lyon (Jim), Taunia Hetz (Randy), Tobi Rowland (Ben), Todd Denick (Sandra), Chris Burkepile, Lee Ann Forchione (Eric), and Billy Rinehart; special adoptive family, Jenn and Chris Hardister and Shelby and Sarabeth Hardister; and many great nieces and nephews and many special friends.

He was preceded in death by brother, Scott Rebman; sisters-in-law, Linda Rebman, Ruth Burkepile, and Debbie Rinehart; and nephew, Richard Nixon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge #1425, 161 Norris Rd., Swansboro, NC 28584 or to the at

Online condolences may be made at

Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.

